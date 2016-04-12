Here's When Kesha Will Return To The Stage

Kesha might be in the midst of a contentious and horrifying legal battle with her label and former producer, but she won’t let that keep her off the stage to pay tribute to one of her idols. She'll return to the stage as part of Dylan Fest, an annual concert celebrating Bob Dylan’s birthday in her hometown of Nashville. She's been onstage recently, but this is her first official return as Kesha. Still, we don't expect her to play "Tik Tok."
The other headlining acts include Emmylou Harris, Kacey Musgraves, and Jason Isbell. The festival will run May 23 and 24 (the second day doubles as Dylan’s 75th birthday) at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.
Kesha's inclusion makes more sense than it seems at first blush. She's recorded a mesmerizing cover of “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right” (playable below). She'll also appear on the show Nashville this season. More relevant to her emergence as an advocate against sexual violence, the festival will benefit Thistle Farms, a local charity that benefits women survivors of addiction, prostitution, and trafficking.
You can buy tickets for Dylan Fest starting Friday, April 15 for both Monday and Tuesday. Fun fact: The festival also marks the 50th anniversary of the classic Dylan album Blonde on Blonde.
