Kesha’s recording career is on an indefinite hiatus after a judge denied her request to be released from her contract with Sony last month. But in the meantime, she seems to be staying busy by moving from the studio to the small screen.
Kesha has been confirmed to make a one-episode cameo on Nashville, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The singer has been flexing her acting chops while her lawsuit against producer Dr. Luke makes its way through the courts. She’s previously appeared on Jane the Virgin and made a cameo in the Jem and the Holograms film adaptation.
Kesha's music career has been effectively on hold since 2014, when she filed a lawsuit against Dr. Luke and his employer, Sony. She alleged that the producer had assaulted her sexually, verbally, and physically over the course of a decade. In late 2015, she filed a motion for a temporary injunction to allow her to record music outside of her contract, saying, "In the pop music industry, youth and freshness are essential to an artist's success." She stated that the inability to release new music was causing irreparable damage to her career. The request was denied in a New York City court on February 19.
Despite the lack of a courtroom victory, the pop star has been getting a huge amount of support from other women in the music industry and her fans. On Friday, a group of fans delivered a petition with more than 400,000 signatures to Sony, demanding that the music label release Kesha from her contract and drop Dr. Luke. Fans were armed with signs bearing the slogan “Free Kesha,” which has become a popular social media hashtag supporting the singer.
