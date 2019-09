Kesha is currently stuck in legal limbo after suing her producer Dr. Luke, accusing him of sexually, physically, verbally, and emotionally abusing her over the course of their working relationship.Recently, Kesha begged the court to let her start recording again with other producers and artists before her career is "over." In court papers, Kesha's lawyer said that this legal battle has made it impossible for her to record, tour, or market merchandise for the last year, stating, "If Kesha is not permitted to resume working immediately with the backing of a major record label, her window will forever close.”Her label, Sony, disagreed, claiming that long breaks out of the public spotlight helped the careers of Adele, Justin Timberlake, and D'Angelo, rejecting her appeal to be able to record without Dr. Luke.While the suit is complicated and ongoing, performing live like this is still one of the ways Kesha can legally continue sharing her music.