It's been a while since Kesha fans have been able to see the singer perform live, but those who were lucky enough to be in Nashville, TN, on December 23 caught the singer's return. This time, with her new band, The Yeast Infection.
According to Idolator, Kesha and her band (which it notes is all men, despite the feminine name) played a surprise gig at a local venue, Springwater.
The singer — whose last album, Warrior, was released in 2012 and has been unable to record due to her legal battle with producer Dr. Luke — was slated to perform country versions of her own hits, like "Tik Tok" and "Die Young," but threw in a cover of Led Zeppelin's "Whole Lotta Love.”
After the gig, Kesha thanked those who came out in a photo taken by Alanna Taylor, writing, "my soul is full of the spirit of rock and roll. u guys gave me life !"
She later added, "no matter what, no one will ever stop me from making noise. never let anyone take ur happiness. that's the only way they beat u. never let them win."
Kesha is currently stuck in legal limbo after suing her producer Dr. Luke, accusing him of sexually, physically, verbally, and emotionally abusing her over the course of their working relationship.
Recently, Kesha begged the court to let her start recording again with other producers and artists before her career is "over." In court papers, Kesha's lawyer said that this legal battle has made it impossible for her to record, tour, or market merchandise for the last year, stating, "If Kesha is not permitted to resume working immediately with the backing of a major record label, her window will forever close.”
Her label, Sony, disagreed, claiming that long breaks out of the public spotlight helped the careers of Adele, Justin Timberlake, and D'Angelo, rejecting her appeal to be able to record without Dr. Luke.
While the suit is complicated and ongoing, performing live like this is still one of the ways Kesha can legally continue sharing her music.
