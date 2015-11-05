Singer Kesha is stuck in legal limbo. For over a year, her suit against producing partner Dr. Luke has been dragging in court. And according to Kesha, it's taking a toll her music career.
This past weekend, Kesha filed court papers asking a judge to let her record with other producers and songwriters. Currently, Kesha is still bound by a Sony contract and the company will not allow her to work with other producers.
"Kesha’s window of opportunity is nearly shut: She has not been recording, touring or able to market merchandise for nearly a year — an eternity in the industry," Universal Music Group Distribution CEO Jim Urie wrote in the most recent filings. "If Kesha is not permitted to resume working immediately with the backing of a major record label, her window will forever close.”
In the court papers, Kesha said that her career is "effectively over" — unless she can make music right now. Her last studio album, Warrior, was released in 2012.
The legal drama stems from an October 2014 lawsuit which Kesha filed against Dr. Luke (real name Lukasz Gottwald). Kesha claimed that he sexually assaulted, raped, and abused her throughout their 10-year relationship. In the suit, Kesha alleged that Dr. Luke referred to her as a "fat fucking refrigerator" and regularly shamed her about her weight. Dr. Luke's response? To countersue Kesha for breach of contract and defamation of character.
Kesha's attorneys perfectly spelled out her current conondrum in the latest fillings: "Kesha now faces an abysmal decision: Work with her alleged abuser...or idly and passively wait as her career tick-tocks away."
