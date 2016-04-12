Story from Skin Care

People Are NOT Happy About This Match Ad

Natalie Gontcharova
Lots of people are outraged over a Match.com ad in the London Underground featuring a redheaded woman with prominent freckles and the tagline, "If you don't like your imperfections, someone else will."

This tweet pretty much summarizes our feelings to a tee:

As we've said before and will say again, freckles are gorgeous. Every skin tone is gorgeous. And this is especially sad to see in a country where there's, to put it mildly, a bit of a stigma surrounding being a "ginger." As a woman with freckles — not just on my face, but on my shoulders and arms — I also have to say that, while I may have a few lovable "imperfections," they are in the realm of being 15 minutes late for a date when I've messed up my eyeliner. The spots? Not so much.

The Advertising Standards Authority told Mashable that it has received around half a dozen complaints, and officials are currently assessing the situation to figure out their next step. A spokesperson for Match.com has said the company is planning on taking the ads down, and it has released an apology statement.

It reads: "We believe freckles are beautiful. The intention of our ‘Love Your Imperfections’ campaign is to focus on the quirks and idiosyncrasies that people wrongly perceive to be imperfections — this can include freckles, a feature that is sometimes seen as an imperfection by people who have them. Our overall campaign is all about celebrating perceived physical and behavioural imperfections, from having freckles to being chubby, messy, or clumsy." Not exactly convincing, Match.

While Match is trying to make amends, the statement is still tone-deaf. But half-baked apologies aside, it seems people have taken "fixing" the ads into their own hands. The clever adjustment below (spelled out on Post-it notes, mind you) says, "Sorry, but isn't judging people on skin pigmentation universally regarded as a dickish move?" You've got it.

Read more beauts below:
Advertisement
This redheaded Twitter activist called out Match for perpetuating a societal problem.
In your face, British Don Draper. Also, way smart to start a hashtag while the news is trending.
How, indeed.
@CityVegan noticed that there are also ads shaming people with different eye colors. So, you're gonna tell us Kate Bosworth isn't perfect?
Bottom line: This is not an imperfection.
Advertisement

More from Skin Care