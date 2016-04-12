People Are NOT Happy About This Match Ad

This tweet pretty much summarizes our feelings to a tee:
Hey @Match — got a typo in this ad! You misspelled "perfection" as "imperfection." #frecklesarehot #redheadsunite pic.twitter.com/UYKWf1eaSn— Erin La Rosa (@SideOfGinger) April 12, 2016
As we've said before and will say again, freckles are gorgeous. Every skin tone is gorgeous. And this is especially sad to see in a country where there's, to put it mildly, a bit of a stigma surrounding being a "ginger." As a woman with freckles — not just on my face, but on my shoulders and arms — I also have to say that, while I may have a few lovable "imperfections," they are in the realm of being 15 minutes late for a date when I've messed up my eyeliner. The spots? Not so much.
The Advertising Standards Authority told Mashable that it has received around half a dozen complaints, and officials are currently assessing the situation to figure out their next step. A spokesperson for Match.com has said the company is planning on taking the ads down, and it has released an apology statement.
It reads: "We believe freckles are beautiful. The intention of our ‘Love Your Imperfections’ campaign is to focus on the quirks and idiosyncrasies that people wrongly perceive to be imperfections — this can include freckles, a feature that is sometimes seen as an imperfection by people who have them. Our overall campaign is all about celebrating perceived physical and behavioural imperfections, from having freckles to being chubby, messy, or clumsy." Not exactly convincing, Match.
While Match is trying to make amends, the statement is still tone-deaf. But half-baked apologies aside, it seems people have taken "fixing" the ads into their own hands. The clever adjustment below (spelled out on Post-it notes, mind you) says, "Sorry, but isn't judging people on skin pigmentation universally regarded as a dickish move?" You've got it.
Read more beauts below:
Advert fixed now! Judging on the colour of skin... FAIL #advertisingfails #freckles #skincolour #dating @Match pic.twitter.com/eB3i8Zntyz— Heather DeLand (@HeatherDeLand) April 11, 2016
My freckles & red hair are not "imperfections" - they are who I am. Do not continue the societal shaming of people who are ginger, @match!!— Rowena Alice Lewis (@Rowenaaaaa) April 12, 2016
@Match I'm proud of my, so called, imperfections! And I don't need a bunch of over paid ad men to point it out! #loveyourimperfections— Eva Georgiou. (@MissEvaG) April 12, 2016
how did I manage to find love with my freakish and imperfect ginger hair and freckles without the help of @match? #loveyourimperfections— Robert Stroud (@r_stroudo) April 12, 2016
Lowest form of advertising @match_UK claiming freckles & eye colour make a person imperfect? profiting by bullying pic.twitter.com/MxrhtJ6OaX— city vegan Ⓥ (@cityvegan) April 10, 2016