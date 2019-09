The Hidden Wage Gap Hurting Women & Girls Worldwide

So, how do we close the gap? Innovations that reduce the overall workload, such as bringing running water or washing machines to remote villages, can help. So can strong policies surrounding paid family leave and other work-related laws. But Gates also believes the change needs to start in the home — both through conversations about expectations, and modeling gender-balance in the household in public. In her letter , Gates describes a couple who set an example for an entire village after the husband began helping his wife carry water back to their home so she could focus on nursing and raising their young son. And in her own life, she recalls striking a deal with her husband years ago about who would drive their young daughter to school. When the other mothers saw that the Microsoft CEO was taking on that responsibility some days, they approached their own husbands about sharing the school drop-off load. Soon, seeing husbands outside the school on busy mornings became common.Gates encourages young women to keep time poverty top of mind as they start to think about forming their own families.“Really look at what’s going on in your own household," she said. "And if you’re not married or coupled yet or have a partner, think about what you expect from him or her when you form a marriage."And she hopes to see young women around the world speak up on this issue and demand change.“Use your voice. Make sure that we get a policy change in the United States," she said. "Look at issues and raise your voice and help connect with women in the developing world."