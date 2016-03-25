Khloé Kardashian Opened Up About Trying IVF, Plus More Stories

Here At Home: North Carolina has a new law eliminating protections for LGBTQ individuals across the state.
The state ordinance, which bans individuals from using public restrooms that don't match their gender at birth, was pushed through on Wednesday in a special one-day session and signed by Republican Gov. Pat McCrory late that night, according to the Associated Press. (Read More)
Major News: Garry Shandling, the comedian and star behind It's Garry Shandling's Show and The Larry Sanders Show, died at age 66.
Shandling died at a hospital in Los Angeles. TMZ didn't report what the cause of Shandling's death was, as he was not known to be suffering from any illnesses. The Showtime sitcom It's Garry Shandling's Show earned four Emmy nominations and was praised for breaking the so-called "fourth wall," as Shandling often spoke to the audience on the show. (Read More)
In-The-Know: Fortune released its list of the world's 50 greatest leaders today — and a record-breaking 23 spots went to women.
While Fortune says there's no "concrete reason" that 2016's list is record-setting, there are some trends. Female politicians, both domestic and global, made headlines this year, from number 17, Nikki Haley, to number 2, Angela Merkel. Many headline-making activists on the list are also female, include the three women behind the Black Lives Matter movement. (Read More)
Exclusive: Refinery29 traveled to London with Kendrick Lamar to learn more about his collaboration with Reebok.
“You've always gotta look at what the next 13-year-old is wearing — the same person I was once — because these are the people who make the culture. We can't run from the kids,” Lamar says. “We throw the high cost [price tags] on shoes and clothes to try to distract it from the kids,” he explains about the prohibitive price of brand-name sports brands and streetwear. (Read More)
Big Names: Khloé Kardashian shared that she tried IVF to save her marriage to Lamar Odom.
Khloé Kardashian opened up in a big and bold way on this week's episode of Kocktails With Khloé. The talk show host and reality star shared that she tried to start a family with ex Lamar Odom in order to save their crumbling marriage. (Read More)
Icebreaker: We now know which words and phrases Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton use most often.
FiveThirtyEight's Milo Beckman has released an analysis of the Democratic candidates' language patterns. So, which words and phrases do Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton use most often? For Sanders, "health care to all" and the "corrupt campaign finance system" rank high on the list. (Read More)
Throwback: Attention '90s kids: Here's everything we know about the All That reunion.
That's right guys, Nickelodeon is indulging us with a very epic reunion. The Splat, the late-night network on TeenNick that plays all the '90s childhood heavy hitters like Rugrats, CatDog, and Hey Arnold!, announced in March that there will be an All That reunion. Here's what we know so far. (Read More)
ICYMI: You need to watch this fan-made Harry Potter prequel.The video takes place in 1978 and follows the Marauders — that’s James Potter, Sirius Black, Peter Pettigrew, and Remus Lupin if you forgot — just after they finished at Hogwarts. It opens, as all great stories do, in a bar. Then Snape walks in and everything goes to hell. (Read More)
