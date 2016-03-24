Why Kendrick Lamar's Sneaker Designs Actually Mean Something



“I see activities, huge activities. Not just with shoes, but having Reebok getting everyone involved in something way, way, way bigger,” Lamar says. “I haven't seen it done in the magnitude that I see it in my head. It could be workshops, providing job opportunities, it could be teaching kids how to get inside of designing their own shoe from the culture itself.” It’s something Lamar would’ve really appreciated during his youth: “I never came up seeing that; nobody ever came to my school and said, ‘Here’s how you can be a part of this brand; take your creativity and apply it in a shoe.’ I think that's the ultimate goal that I'm setting for myself as of right now.”



Which brings us back full circle. “Some people use drugs or violence or whatever your vice may be — and then, you have creative people that may use music or style in expressing themselves.” In Lamar’s eyes, creative outlets are essential for underprivileged kids, since kids are culture creators.



A single shoe design isn't going to radically change the world; it can't eradicate gang violence or relieve the financial plight of an impoverished neighborhood. But it's definitely more significant than your typical shoe debut (or any sneaker design that's come along thus far, really). If the rapper (along with Reebok) eventually implements the kind of programming with children in rough neighborhoods that he dreams of doing? Now, that could be pretty radical.

