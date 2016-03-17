Khloé Kardashian Talks About Experiencing Racism & Her Marriage

Khloé Kardashian has talked a lot about the ups and downs of her marriage with Lamar Odom. But on a recent episode of Kocktails with Khloé, Kardashian got real about one major issue the two had to deal with: racism.
The topic came up when Kardashian's guest, actress Tia Mowry, said that she believes racism still exists and sees it all the time. Mowry's mother is Black, her father is white, and she is married to a Black man; but she still says people see her as part of an interracial marriage.
Kardashian agreed, saying she experienced racism a number of times, most notably when she lived in Texas with Odom while he played for the Dallas Mavericks.
"I was in an interracial marriage," she said. "I would never think to have to say, ‘Oh, by the way, my husband’s Black, so when he comes in, don’t let your jaw drop."
Kardashian said that while living in Dallas, it "was the first time that [racism] was thrown in my face." But it was not the first time she dealt with it. "We would get kicked out of restaurants because my dad was defending O. J.," she said. She went on to describe how in her household, they were only allowed to describe other people through personality characteristics, not physical traits.
The clip is concluded with Kardashian agreeing with Mowry once more: "But yeah, racism is real."
Watch the full clip, below.
