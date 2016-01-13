Khloé Kardashian has been very vocal about her continued love for estranged husband Lamar Odom. That doesn't mean, however, that she's forgotten what it felt like to discover he had cheated on her.
Kardashian spoke about the discovery and her emotions in its wake on The Howard Stern Show today. "All of these rumors were coming out in the weeklies…and I was like, 'Where there's smoke, there's fire,'" she explained, "Something has to be right here… I was pissed and he was pissed."
The Kocktails with Khloé host explained that she felt embarrassed when she realized the extent of his infidelity in relation to their marriage. "It is humiliating on any level, but I found out that he was cheating during the majority of our marriage."
Stern also pressed her about the decision to get engaged after knowing each other for only one month. While she conceded that some might think she'd want a time machine looking back at what happened, she insists she doesn't. "I wouldn't change what I did, because it was some of the best times of my life," she explained.
