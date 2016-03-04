Khloé Kardashian spent the early years of her rising fame often being referred to as the "fat" sister. But no more. These days, she's the super fit sister with her own book on the subject of being healthy, Strong Looks Better Naked. The reality star hasn't just evolved on the outside, though.
"I have changed my life," she recently told People. In her interview with the mag, Kardashian reflected on how she truly began taking control of her own narrative in the period following her split from ex Lamar Odom — and wound up in the best shape of her life.
"I used to just accept the way people defined me," she went on. "When people called me the fat sister, I’d say, ‘Yeah I’m big boned.’ Whatever we do to laugh at things instead of [letting] them hurt you. And then I slowly but surely took something really bad in my life or a stressful time which was my divorce, and I turned it into a positive."
But that doesn't mean she was unhappy in her skin prior to her physical transformation. "I really was just content with who I was and I never felt uncomfortable," she explained. "I just always thought that was who I was. And then I started working out and as a byproduct of me finding an emotional release, I started losing weight. And I was like, 'Okay I’m gonna now take this a little more seriously, I’m going to go to the gym more with a trainer, and I’m going to learn more about healthy eating tips, and I started making it a lifestyle."
"I have changed my life," she recently told People. In her interview with the mag, Kardashian reflected on how she truly began taking control of her own narrative in the period following her split from ex Lamar Odom — and wound up in the best shape of her life.
"I used to just accept the way people defined me," she went on. "When people called me the fat sister, I’d say, ‘Yeah I’m big boned.’ Whatever we do to laugh at things instead of [letting] them hurt you. And then I slowly but surely took something really bad in my life or a stressful time which was my divorce, and I turned it into a positive."
But that doesn't mean she was unhappy in her skin prior to her physical transformation. "I really was just content with who I was and I never felt uncomfortable," she explained. "I just always thought that was who I was. And then I started working out and as a byproduct of me finding an emotional release, I started losing weight. And I was like, 'Okay I’m gonna now take this a little more seriously, I’m going to go to the gym more with a trainer, and I’m going to learn more about healthy eating tips, and I started making it a lifestyle."
Advertisement