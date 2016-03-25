According to the report, Shandling died at a hospital in Los Angeles. The outlet didn't report what the cause of Shandling's death was, as he was not known to be suffering from any illnesses.
The Showtime sitcom It's Garry Shandling's Show earned four Emmy nominations, and was praised for breaking the so-called "fourth wall," as Shandling often spoke to the audience on the show. It was also an early example of meta-comedy, as his character was a version of himself, aware of the fact that he was a character on a sitcom, Variety noted.
Shandling was also nominated for 18 Emmys for his work on HBO's The Larry Sanders Show, which he co-created and starred in.
Celebrities were swift to mourn the loss of Shandling on social media. His passing also makes this Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee episode all the more poignant.
Garry was/ will always be my teacher. He redesigned the wheel of comedy and was the kindest and funniest of geniuses Will miss him so much.— Jeffrey Tambor (@jeffreytambor) March 25, 2016
Shocked and saddened to hear about Garry Shandling's sudden death. I was honored to get to work with him. He will be missed.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 24, 2016
Garry Shandling was one of the most brilliant people I have ever known. A shocking huge loss.— Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) March 24, 2016
R.I.P. Garry Shandling. I am so saddened to hear this. Brilliantly funny and such a great guy. He will be so missed.— Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) March 24, 2016
Sunday, my longtime friend Garry Shandling was here, making every1 laugh. I loved him. I'll miss our talks the most. pic.twitter.com/Ud8AQXNBXN— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 24, 2016
We lost a beautiful soul today.I had the honor of working with Garry Shandling on the Larry Sanders show,he was a rare comedic genus. tragic— Jeremy Piven (@jeremypiven) March 25, 2016
Completely unacceptable. Bring Garry Shandling back NOW. This is bullshit.— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 24, 2016
Garry Shandling was a very special comedian with a beautifully unpredictable mind. He even voluntarily offered jokes and ideas for Oscars.— Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) March 24, 2016
A bittersweet statement from @JuddApatow on the passing of @GarryShandling: pic.twitter.com/Zo0QyHAQbI— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) March 24, 2016
Oh man...I revered him as a comedian, a filmmaker, and a professional, but even more so as a human being. This is a terrible loss.— Fred Savage (@thefredsavage) March 24, 2016
R.I.P. Garry Shandling. I’m so shocked and saddened. He was brilliantly funny, and so kind to me.— Joshua Malina (@JoshMalina) March 24, 2016
Yes, Larry Sanders Show was brilliant, but It's Garry Shandling Show was amazingly funny and remains unique.— Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) March 24, 2016
RIP Garry Shandling. I really loved this theme song. https://t.co/uUhAi9lqlx— Baratunde (@baratunde) March 24, 2016
Wow. Horrible news. Was a huge fan of Larry Sanders Show! RIP Garry Shandling. https://t.co/wqfLsfMULL— Eddie Trunk (@EddieTrunk) March 24, 2016
So saddened by the death of Garry Shandling. Brilliantly funny guy. And a sweetheart, too. Did his show twice. RIP.— Pat Sajak (@patsajak) March 24, 2016
.@GarryShandling no no no. I love you. I cannot accept that you are gone. Rest in Power my hero. #RIPGarry— Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) March 24, 2016
#RIP @GarryShandling ... You made some great funny pic.twitter.com/KCpSIlgEcg— Morgan Spurlock (@MorganSpurlock) March 24, 2016
Absolutely can't process the loss of Garry Shandling. Such a genius, such a wonderful man, such an inspiration. I was so honored to know him— Paul Feig (@paulfeig) March 24, 2016
I met @GarryShandling my first time ever at @justforlaughs. I was so nervous and he stayed and talked to me for a long time.— Amanda Brooke Perrin (@brookeperrin) March 24, 2016
Saddened by death of Garry Shandling. He was hiliarious-- his stand up, Gary Shandling's Show, Larry Sanders etc. A titan of comedy is gone.— Ross Lieberman (@ROSSatACA) March 24, 2016
Man, I loved Garry Shandling from a very young age. And It's Garry Shandling's Show had the best theme song ever. https://t.co/l1ndySBNo2— Tony Thaxton (@tonythaxton) March 24, 2016
Had the pleasure of meeting/ hanging with Garry Shandling a few times & he was a gentleman & obviously so deeply funny. RIP.— Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) March 24, 2016
.@GarryShandling has died? That's terrible. A true pioneer in mock-reality comedy. Thanks for all the smart laughs. 1/2— David Corn (@DavidCornDC) March 24, 2016
Heartbreaking news about Garry Shandling. Just heartbreaking.— Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) March 24, 2016
Rest In Peace Garry Shandling. Unbelievably sad news. One of the greats.— Tom Green (@tomgreenlive) March 24, 2016
Oh my ..GOD will laugh now as he never has Before REST IN PEACE .. Wayyyy to soon https://t.co/c5T4O6kBHg— Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) March 24, 2016
Goodbye Gary Shandling thank you for your kindness and your generosity and for making me laugh so damn much— Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) March 24, 2016
Saddened over Garry Shandling. He was a comedy idol of mine. He leaves behind the greatest single-camera comedy of all time. #LarrySanders— Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) March 24, 2016
RIP Garry Shandling. Amazing comedian, such a loss.— Robin Lord Taylor (@robinlordtaylor) March 24, 2016
Garry Shandling was as kind and generous as he was funny and that is saying a lot.— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) March 24, 2016