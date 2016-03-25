Celebrities Mourn Garry Shandling, Who Has Died At 66

Meghan DeMaria
TMZ reported Thursday that Garry Shandling, the comedian and star behind It's Garry Shandling's Show and The Larry Sanders Show, has died at 66.

According to the report, Shandling died at a hospital in Los Angeles. The outlet didn't report what the cause of Shandling's death was, as he was not known to be suffering from any illnesses.

The Showtime sitcom It's Garry Shandling's Show earned four Emmy nominations, and was praised for breaking the so-called "fourth wall," as Shandling often spoke to the audience on the show. It was also an early example of meta-comedy, as his character was a version of himself, aware of the fact that he was a character on a sitcom, Variety noted.

Shandling was also nominated for 18 Emmys for his work on HBO's The Larry Sanders Show, which he co-created and starred in.

Celebrities were swift to mourn the loss of Shandling on social media. His passing also makes this Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee episode all the more poignant.
