Khloé Kardashian opened up in a big and bold way on this week's episode of Kocktails With Khloé. The talk show host and reality star shared that she tried to start a family with ex Lamar Odom in order to save their crumbling marriage.
"[A]t the time, I was like, 'Oh, I've got to have a baby!' That's all I wanted at the time and I thought it would maybe fix the situation," Kardashian told her guests, including Heather and Terry Dubrow and Dita Von Teese. "I was 27, and I thought, A baby will fix this, and it's not going to fix that."
The 31-year-old also got real about how challenging it was to try to get pregnant. "I tried IVF and all that," she said. While the treatment failed, Kardashian — who is separated, but still legally wed to ex-NBA star Odom — is glad it worked out that way. "I'm happy it didn't happen, because I was young," she explained.
Kardashian filed for divorce from Odom in 2013 after their marriage, plagued by his cheating and drug addiction, dissolved. She then called the separation off in October after Odom was hospitalized following a serious drug overdose. Kardashian, who broke up with NBA player James Harden in February, made clear that she still would love to have children one day. "I do want to have a baby in life." While she and Odom have been spotted together recently, they are not back together.
