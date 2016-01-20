Right. I think people put this idea out there that you and your sisters are taking turns in the spotlight. You disagree?

"Oh I love that idea! [Laughs] Totally not the truth, but I think that’s super cute and clever, I guess. We don’t take turns. ... I mean, I think everyone in general — like, if you have a bunch of your girlfriends, [you say] 'Oh my god, Stephanie. It’s totally your year.' I think people have their highlight years. If I looked back, I would say Kylie’s year was last [year]. She had a great last year. But it’s nothing that’s sought out and intentional. It’s not like, okay, 2016 will be Khlo’s year, and 2017 Kourtney’s year. I think why we’ve had such longevity is that we are a family that believes we can all get to the finish line together, and that we should get to the finish line together. We also believe in two heads are better than one, and three are better than two, and so on and so forth."



That’s a cool family motto.

"And we are truly supportive of one another. I’ve been doing press in New York and I was like, Kim, they asked me how Saint was. I never wanted to upset anyone or speak too much, and Kim was like, ‘Oh my god, say whatever you want! It’s your nephew.’ We’re always very supportive of one another and if we can, we’ll be the first ones there. They’re my biggest cheerleaders and biggest supporters."



In your book, you wrote that marrying Lamar helped you separate a bit from your family. The phrase you used was you had “broken free.” And then you wrote that when you and Lamar broke up, it was as if you had taken a giant step backward. So I'm wondering, between what you said earlier about being your own person in the context of your sisters, does this feeling of wanting to be separate have anything to do with why you and Lamar are still legally together?

"That’s a good question. I don’t think so at all. I mean, why we’re still legally together now is more about his medical decisions and all that kind of stuff. Before I was very much fighting for a divorce and trying to speed that process along so I could close that chapter of my life. So as of now, no, it’s for very serious reasons. ... I was always known as [one of] 'the sisters, the sisters, the sisters,' and when I got married, I kind of had my own identity — I felt like I had my own family, and this is just a different feeling. Being divorced, I felt like I took a step back emotionally. Now I’m like the 'ex-wife' or I’m the 'divorcee.' It’s a dark cloud of a title to have and I don’t think that’s fair for people to give women those titles. Going through divorce is hard enough, and then to constantly have that reminder, I think it’s hard for women."



Right. So how do you feel now?

"Finally now I have so much strength. I feel super strong in where I am and how I could hold my ground, and say when I’m not comfortable in a relationship. I feel really proud of how far I’ve come with my personal strength. So definitely not at all as to why our marriage is lingering now."

