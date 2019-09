Perhaps you think you know Khloé Kardashian — and rightfully so. You've watched her and her family on Keeping Up With The Kardashians for nearly a decade. Her app brings you quite literally inside her home and everyday life.But the truth is, we've come to know just one aspect of this particular Kardashian. For years, we've seen generally her through the lens of her reality series as one member of a big, tight-knit group. However, over the past few months, Khloé has been striking out on her own: First with her book, Strong Looks Better Naked , the launch of her website , and now, with her very own show, Kocktails with Khloé The hidden-camera-style talk show, which is filmed in her California home and premieres tonight at 10 p.m. on FYI, will feature intimate conversations between Khloé and her friends. There will be special guests, like sister Kendall, along with Snoop Dogg and Aisha Tyler for this evening's episode. And yes, beverages will be served.The gabfest format just felt right for the bubbly 31-year-old, who had long considered pursuing a talk show, but decided it was never the right time. Over the past year, she has embraced a healthy-living, body-positivity ethos that has changed her appearance and state of mind. In a recent phone interview, she said she feels more comfortable with who she is now than ever before. "I’m me," she said. "I don’t think I’ve ever changed who I am for anybody. And I’m not going to try now. I’m in my 30s. I always stay true to me. I’ve lost weight on my own time, and I’ve done everything according to me and my rules. And I appreciate that I’ve done so because I hope I’m going to keep the weight off forever and I’m going to stay healthy forever."Khloé also told us she doesn't really believe in standout years, but 2016 sure is looking like it's going to be a good one for her. Here are excerpts from our chat."I have 22 hidden cameras. It’s a set that’s built to look like my house, so it’s very comfortable and inviting. There’s no camera men, no lighting men, nothing. It’s basically a closed set with all hidden cameras. There will be a chef that’s cooking. There’ll be hors d'oeuvres and alcohol.""Well, you’ve seen me on TV for years. You’ve seen 44 minutes of me with my family [each episode], really. Yeah, you get glimpses and little pieces of me here and there, but this is an hour of me. It’s supposed to be really light and fun hearted, and I think my show — not that it gets dark — but we touch on more serious issues as well. This is just me individually, and me getting to hang out with my friends, and have more of, like, real, fun conversations instead of just family drama all the time.""Definitely. It’s the first of its kind. I want my guests to feel it’s a safe haven. It’s really fun. I have my friends come over. We play a ton of drinking games, a ton of really social games instead of sitting there like, 'Hey, how are you? How’s work?' It’s not the same old repetitive shit. I really want people to enjoy themselves and let loose, let their hair down, take off your shoes if you want. Just chill. That’s what I’m all about. And it’s a free-roaming place. You can walk around, you don’t have to stay stationary. So it’s really like you’re at my house for an hour having a cocktail.""Yeah!""Yeah, Kh loe After Dark . It’s very much like that, except you get to see me. I have to do things that are true to me, or you can just tell it’s not as authentic. And this is just so fun. I want people to take away how fun it is. I’m so excited to be doing it."