When Khloé Kardashian announced that she and boyfriend James Harden were officially over early last month, she made it pretty clear that cheating was a key problem in their relationship. On Wednesday's episode of Kocktails with Khloé, she said that the 26-year-old basketball player "wasn't committed." She also added that she has "the receipts to prove it" — something she's said before and clearly hasn't forgotten.
One reason she has zero tolerance for cheating? It hearkens back to an unforgettable affair that ruined a marriage: her parents'. "I saw how it destroyed my dad," Khloé said of her mother's affair. "I saw what it it did to my dad, so I don't want to do that. I also saw the regret from my mom."
Sadly, it seems like Khloé's relationships over the last few years have been mired in the exact mess that broke up her parents.
Her marriage to Lamar Odom was pocked by the same variety of indiscretions."He was so good," she said of her ex in an interview with Howard Stern. "Nothing was on his cell phones, he had an assistant and they were all on his assistant's phones, so he was really crafty."
"And all these rumors kept coming out in the weeklies, and as much as I know they're bullshit, where there's smoke there's fire," she added. "Something has to be right here. But then this one girl did an interview and she was so adamant and when I confronted him, he blamed another teammate. This was when he was playing for the Clippers, his last season."
These days, following his near-death overdose, Khloé and Lamar are in a much different place in their relationship. "I want Lamar to be happy with his life," Khloé confessed on Kocktails. "I feel like that is my role." Listen to the more of the cheating conversation in the clip from the talk show, below.
One reason she has zero tolerance for cheating? It hearkens back to an unforgettable affair that ruined a marriage: her parents'. "I saw how it destroyed my dad," Khloé said of her mother's affair. "I saw what it it did to my dad, so I don't want to do that. I also saw the regret from my mom."
Sadly, it seems like Khloé's relationships over the last few years have been mired in the exact mess that broke up her parents.
Her marriage to Lamar Odom was pocked by the same variety of indiscretions."He was so good," she said of her ex in an interview with Howard Stern. "Nothing was on his cell phones, he had an assistant and they were all on his assistant's phones, so he was really crafty."
"And all these rumors kept coming out in the weeklies, and as much as I know they're bullshit, where there's smoke there's fire," she added. "Something has to be right here. But then this one girl did an interview and she was so adamant and when I confronted him, he blamed another teammate. This was when he was playing for the Clippers, his last season."
These days, following his near-death overdose, Khloé and Lamar are in a much different place in their relationship. "I want Lamar to be happy with his life," Khloé confessed on Kocktails. "I feel like that is my role." Listen to the more of the cheating conversation in the clip from the talk show, below.
Advertisement