Khloé Kardashian Says Cheating Destroyed Her Last Relationship

Khloé Kardashian has talked about the role cheating played in the demise of her relationship with estranged husband Lamar Odom. But in a clip from an upcoming episode of her show Kocktails with Khloé, the reality star reveals that cheating was also an issue in her last relationship — with James Harden.
Guest of the show Lisa Rinna asks Kardashian why the host's last relationship ended. Kardashian explains, "I just don't want to put up with people that, you want to be monogamous, but then you're not monogamous." She goes on to say she suggested a more open relationship, but it was Harden who expressed a desire to be exclusive. However, she clarifies that he was "not committed."
Advertisement
And for anyone who might be wondering whether Harden's less-than-committed behavior was all in Kardashian's head, she claims she's "got the receipts to prove it."
It sounds like Kardashian was upfront about what she was looking for, and equally ready to walk away when the trust was broken. After all, as she told Refinery29, she's hoping that this year "is a sensational one."
Watch a clip from Wednesday's upcoming episode, below.
Watch a clip from Wednesday's upcoming episode, below.
Advertisement