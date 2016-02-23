The Kardashian family tradition of hanging out with ex-spouses reached new heights on Monday night. At Kris Jenner's party to celebrate the birthday of her late ex-husband Robert Kardashian, Khloé's ex Lamar Odom and Kourtney's ex Scott Disick were at the table with the rest of the family, according to Us Weekly.
Kim Kardashian showed the place setting for Odom in a live stream from Armenian restaurant Carousel. Disick, meanwhile, was visible in Kylie Jenner's snapchat later in the evening. This is the second time Odom's been out with the fam in public since recovering from his coma last year, following his appearance at Kanye West's fashion show in New York earlier this month.
Even though Kris Jenner has set an example of maintaining close relationships with her exes, such joint appearances are inevitably sparking rumors of reunions.
"I mean, that would be like the best dream," Khloé says of restarting her marriage to Odom, in a preview of this week's episode of the Kocktails with Khloé show. "Like, okay, I hope that first marriage could happen again, but it's really hard to erase everything that happened."
Kourtney spoke to Ellen DeGeneres last month about her current status with Disick, the father of her three children. "You know, he's family. He'll always be."
The focus of the night, however, was clearly the family's late patriarch, who passed away in 2003 but has been reintroduced to the rest of us thanks to David Schwimmer's portrayal of him on The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.
