Chrissy Teigen Opened Up About A Big Decision, Plus More Must-Read Stories

Here At Home: Johnson & Johnson must pay $72 million in a lawsuit linking its baby powder to a cancer death.
A Missouri state jury has ruled that behemoth personal-care products company Johnson & Johnson must pay $72 million to the family of a woman who died of ovarian cancer after using the company's baby powder for decades, Reuters reported yesterday. (Read More)
In-The-Know: The internet is freaking out over a limited recall of Mars candy.
The internet is currently in full-on freak-out mode, because Mars is telling consumers not to eat several of its candy bars, including cult favorites Snickers and Milky Way. The recall, which includes 55 countries, is in response to a piece of plastic found in a Snickers bar in Germany. (Read More)
Advertisement
Fun Fact: A new study named Vienna the best place to live in the world.
A new study has found that the Austrian capital is the best place to live in the world. The city fared best in comparisons of health, education, socioeconomic conditions, and the environment in Mercer's annual Quality of Living survey, The Guardian reports. (Read More)
Talking Points: Chrissy Teigen drew criticism after sharing why she chose to have a daughter during IVF.
In an exclusive new interview with People, the model shares an especially personal and heartwarming story about how she came to be pregnant with a baby girl. Teigen tells the magazine that she knew from the start that she wanted a daughter. (Read More)
PR Stunt: JetBlue gave 150 strangers free tickets — but they all had to agree on one destination.
In a new election season stunt, JetBlue invited 150 unsuspecting passengers to "Reach Across the Aisle." The travelers could win free round-trip airfare to one of 20 domestic or international destinations. But there was a catch: They would only get the travel certificates if they could unanimously agree on a single location before their six-hour flight from Boston landed in Phoenix. (Read More)
Style Stalking: "Dad" hats are becoming the new must-have accessory.
Step aside, "moms." It's time for "dad" style to share the spotlight. You know the general aesthetic we're talking about — picture President Obama in his crisp jeans and polo shirt, teeing up on a golf course in Hawaii, a fitted hat shielding his eyes. Well, that aesthetic may not be true for fathers everywhere, but baseball caps are officially mom jeans 2.0. (Read More)
Advertisement
Feminism FTW: President Obama made a historic nomination.No, it wasn't his much-anticipated pick for the Supreme Court. The president tapped Dr. Carla D. Hayden for the role of Librarian of Congress. It could be an important first. “If confirmed, Dr. Hayden would be the first woman and the first African-American to hold the position — both of which are long overdue," Obama said. (Read More)
Must See: Kate McKinnon showed up to The Ellen DeGeneres Show as Ellen DeGeneres.Earlier this season on Saturday Night Live, McKinnon played Hillary Clinton while the real Hillary dispensed wisdom from behind a bar. Yesterday, she stopped by Ellen's show and hijacked the host's monologue. And of course, there was the inevitable Ellen vs. Ellen dance-off. (Read More)
Advertisement