JetBlue Gave 150 Strangers Free Tickets — But There Was A HUGE Catch

As election season rolls onward, the rhetoric has become nastier, the ads have become tougher, and both voters and politicians seem unwilling to reach across the aisle. JetBlue wants to change that.
In a new election season stunt, JetBlue invited 150 unsuspecting passengers to "Reach Across the Aisle." The travelers could win free round-trip airfare to one of 20 domestic or international destinations.
But there was a catch: They would only get the travel certificates if they could unanimously agree on a single location before their six-hour flight from Boston landed in Phoenix.
"JetBlue is one of those brands that is very comfortable being involved with the bigger conversation," MullenLowe Executive Creative Director Tim Vaccarino told Adweek. MullenLowe partnered with JetBlue on the ad. "This being one of the most polarizing political climates in history, we saw an opportunity to make a comment about what's truly possible when we all work together."
The result is a nearly four-minute long video showing passengers discuss, vote, and even platform for different destinations. The social experiment ends with all the passengers agreeing on a trip to Costa Rica and winning the free passes.
As the announcer says at the end of the video, "If people compromise and come together, all parties can win."
Politicians, take note.
You can watch the social experiment in the video, below:
