Here's What No One Is Telling You About The Mars Recall

The internet is currently in full-on freak-out mode because Mars is telling consumers not to eat several of its candy bars, including cult favorites Snickers and Milky Way. The recall, which includes 55 countries, is in response to a piece of plastic found in a Snickers bar in Germany.
But you don’t have to toss out all your fun-sized candy just yet. While the situation affects a large number of countries, the recall is actually pretty narrow in scope. It’s only for candy bars produced at a Mars Netherlands factory between December 5, 2015 and January 18, 2016. The AP reports that those bars would have "Best Before" dates between June 19, 2016 to January 8, 2017.
In its own press release, Mars states that it believes the piece of plastic was an isolated incident. The recall spans so many countries because the factory in question shipped some of the product to duty-free stores in airports, making it difficult to track the final destination of said treats. Only candy bars labelled “Mars Netherlands” are affected, meaning you (and your candy) are probably safe.
