If Billy Joel didn't convince you to move to Vienna, perhaps this will. A new socioeconomic study has found that the Austrian capital is the best place to live in the world.
The city fared best in comparisons of health, education, socioeconomic conditions, and the environment in Mercer's annual Quality of Living survey, The Guardian reports. Some of the other top cities in Mercer's report include Zürich, Munich, Frankfurt, and Copenhagen.
Metropolises such as New York, London, and Paris, meanwhile, didn't make the top 35 spots on Mercer's list. Paris landed in 37th place, largely because of safety concerns after the November terror attacks, while London ranked 39th on the list. New York, meanwhile, ranked in 44th place. Baghdad is the worst city to live in, according to the report.
The Guardian notes that affordable housing is a major plus in Vienna, especially when compared with rent prices in New York and London. Vienna also scored highly in its safety rating, though Mercer ranked Luxembourg City as the top destination for personal safety.
The highest-ranking U.S. city was San Francisco, at 28th place, followed by Boston in 34th place. U.S. cities fell lower on the list because of safety and crime statistics, The Guardian notes.
The city fared best in comparisons of health, education, socioeconomic conditions, and the environment in Mercer's annual Quality of Living survey, The Guardian reports. Some of the other top cities in Mercer's report include Zürich, Munich, Frankfurt, and Copenhagen.
Metropolises such as New York, London, and Paris, meanwhile, didn't make the top 35 spots on Mercer's list. Paris landed in 37th place, largely because of safety concerns after the November terror attacks, while London ranked 39th on the list. New York, meanwhile, ranked in 44th place. Baghdad is the worst city to live in, according to the report.
The Guardian notes that affordable housing is a major plus in Vienna, especially when compared with rent prices in New York and London. Vienna also scored highly in its safety rating, though Mercer ranked Luxembourg City as the top destination for personal safety.
The highest-ranking U.S. city was San Francisco, at 28th place, followed by Boston in 34th place. U.S. cities fell lower on the list because of safety and crime statistics, The Guardian notes.
Advertisement