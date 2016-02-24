Why Chrissy Teigen Chose To Have A Daughter

Update: Teigen has received some backlash on Twitter since sharing her decision. True to form, she didn't take the criticism lying down, even responding to users directly, in order to clear the air.
What year is this!? And for the record, I am always happy and open to speak on infertility. The more casual, the better! I don't mind.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 24, 2016
This is all so interesting. I said it so casually because i'm just open. I'm around so many open-minded people & forgot it's controversial.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 24, 2016
anyhow I am not mad at anyone's beliefs but I don't really actively seek out people to make them feel bad about their decisions either.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 24, 2016
Even as she defended her choices as a future mother, Teigen managed to inject some of her signature humor into the conversation:
I also picked the embryo with a taste for bacon, a knack for magic and size 7 feet so she can always find shoes— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 24, 2016
Continue to our original story below.
Chrissy Teigen's pregnancy has brought us, her loyal followers, many gifts. These range from her amazing pregnant selfies to her openness around undergoing IVF treatment, a procedure that's often shrouded in silence. And now, in an exclusive new interview with People, the model shares an especially personal and heartwarming story about how she came to be pregnant with a baby girl.
Teigen tells the magazine that she knew from the start that she wanted a daughter: "I picked the girl from her little embryo. I picked her and was like, 'Let’s put in the girl.'" She adds that she chose that embryo for her husband John Legend's benefit, too: "John would be the best father to a little girl ... he deserves that bond."
She says that she wants to see firsthand the phenomenon that occurs when men raise a daughter so that she can witness "how soft they get, how mushy, and excited they get." Don't be alarmed if visions of Legend lulling a baby girl to sleep with his silken voice are dancing through your head right now — we've been told this is perfectly normal, and it'll pass.
Despite her struggle with fertility, Teigen also took this opportunity to reassure her fans that she'll keep trying to have more children: "A boy will come along. We’ll get there too, so it’s not like we really have to pick." The couple has been up front about their dreams of a big family before, and it's hard not to share in their excitement. Just think of the Instagrams to come.
Head on over to People.com to read the full interview with Teigen.
