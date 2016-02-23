Can We Finally Stop Believing This Miscarriage Myth?

Conventional wisdom might've dictated that your body needs months to rebound from a miscarriage before you can try to become pregnant again. But new research suggests that we may not actually have to wait that long.
For the study, published in this month's issue of Obstetrics & Gynecology, researchers looked at data from 998 women who had miscarried at no more than 20 weeks. They followed the women for another six menstrual cycles after the miscarriage.
Results showed that, contrary to that long-held belief, women who tried to become pregnant again after less than three months actually had better chances of a successful pregnancy than those who waited more than that. And there weren't any major complications associated with moving more quickly. Another recent study published in 2010 in the BMJ suggests a similar message: If you feel ready, you probably are.
Still, it's often the emotional aftermath of a miscarriage, rather than the physical one, that needs extra attention.
“While our data show no basis for delaying attempts at conception following a pregnancy loss, couples may need time to heal emotionally before they try again,” said Karen Schliep, Phd, the study's first author, in a press release. “For those who are ready, our findings suggest that conventional recommendations [to wait]...may be unwarranted.”
So if your heart's up for it, the rest of you probably is, too.
