Kendall Jenner Announced A Makeup Launch, Plus More Must- Read Stories

Here At Home: South Dakota passed a law requiring transgender students to use bathrooms associated with their sex at birth.
CBS News reported that the state Senate passed the bill, HB 1008, by a majority of 20 to 15 on Tuesday night. The bill now goes to Republican Governor Dennis Daugaard for his signature, which would make it a law. The governor has previously stated support for the bill, and said that he does not plan to meet a transgender person before making up his mind on the bill, “so as to ensure objectivity." (Read More)
Advertisement
In-The-Know: The CDC is investigating Palo Alto's startling teen suicide problem.
A rise in suicides among teens in notoriously well-to-do Palo Alto, CA has made a serious impact on the community — and puzzled health experts, as well. Now, a team from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is visiting the city to help investigate what's behind it and what can be done. (Read More)
A-List: Angelina Jolie says she never thought motherhood was for her."It's strange, I never wanted to have a baby. I never wanted to be pregnant. I never babysat. I never thought of myself as a mother," the mother of six told AP. That all changed when Jolie visited a Cambodian school in 2000. "It was suddenly very clear to me that my son was in the country, somewhere," she said. (Read More)
Major News: Apple refused a judge's order to unlock an iPhone due to larger implications regarding privacy.
A U.S. federal magistrate judge has ordered Apple to unlock the phone used by one of the shooters in the December San Bernardino, CA attack that killed 14 people. Apple is opposing the judge's order, and for good reason. Apple CEO Tim Cook called it "an unprecedented step which threatens the security of our customers." (Read More)
Tech Talk: Netflix hacking is a thing now.
Crafty hackers are using phishing scams to lure users to input their Netflix credentials into fake Netflix sites. If you fall for the ruse, your login information can then be sold on the black market to others falling for "cheap access to Netflix"-type scams. Another Netflix security concern is a malware campaign that seemingly opens Netflix while downloading a piece of code that checks your computer for any banking-related information. (Read More)
Advertisement
Big Names: Kendall Jenner designed a custom eyeshadow palette for Estée Lauder.
The 20-year-old model and face of Estée Lauder recently became the guest editor of The Estée Edit. Her first order of business? Designing a custom eyeshadow palette for the brand — complete with a range of matte, shimmery, and black-light-activated, glow-in-the-dark shades. (Read More)
Must See: Comedy Central India made a Chandler Bing/"Hotline Bling" parody — and it's amazing.
Are you ready for "The One With The 'Hotline Bling' Parody"? We hope so, because someone finally figured out that Chandler Bing rhymes with a certain wildly popular Drake song. Comedy Central India's Friends-inspired remix isn't the first time Mr. Bing and Drake have crossed paths. (Read More)
Talking Points: GOP candidates took part in South Carolina Town Hall events.Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, and Ben Carson took questions at CNN’s Town Hall, hosted by Anderson Cooper. New national front-runner Cruz touted his pro-life record and shrugged off Donald Trump’s insinuations about his eligibility for presidential office. CNN will hold a second Town Hall event for the remaining three candidates tonight. (Read More)
Advertisement