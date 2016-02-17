Your Netflix password isn't exactly secret. Heck, it may not even be your account (thanks mom!). But that doesn't mean it isn't worth protecting, particularly because Netflix hacking is a thing now.
Crafty hackers are using phishing scams to lure users to input their Netflix credentials into fake Netflix sites. If you fall for the ruse, your login information can then be sold on the black market to others falling for "cheap access to Netflix"-type scams. These folks are sold your login credentials on the cheap, and instructed not to change the password. This would send you an email alert, letting you know that your account has been compromised (but you might also notice something's fishy if your show recommendations suddenly take a turn for the strange, particularly to content in another language).
Another, perhaps more serious, Netflix security concern is a malware campaign that seemingly opens Netflix while downloading a piece of code in the background. That code then checks your computer for any banking-related information.
Keeping your account hack-free shouldn't be too difficult. You can check your Netflix activity history to make sure what's been viewed recently matches what you actually watched. You can also head to your Netflix settings and log out of all devices simultaneously, then change your password, and re-log in. This will boot anyone else off, and prevent them from being able to log back in.
Most importantly, if you get an email from "Netflix," be sure to check the email address before clicking on any links in the email (better yet — just head to the site in the browser yourself, rather than tapping any links). If the email address is from a wrongly spelled Netflix domain, go ahead and report it as spam to your email provider so they can block that sender from spamming more people.
