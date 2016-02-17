Are you ready for "The One With The 'Hotline Bling' Parody?" We hope so, because someone finally figured out that Chandler Bing rhymes with a certain wildly popular Drake song.
Comedy Central India's Friends-inspired remix isn't the first time Mr. Bing and Drake have crossed paths. Last fall a video of Bing dancing to "Hotline Bling" made the rounds. It hasn't gone unnoticed that the Canadian rapper has some very Bing-esque dance moves, you see.
Here's the new and improved version, in which Chandler stresses about girls not calling him. He dances, he leaps for the phone and he reminds us that people used to call you on enormous cell phones that made Adele look like Tim Cook. Needless to say, we could not be any more delighted.
Okay, so we got Chandler to dance to our tune... No, not ours.#FRIENDSonCC, Mon-Fri, 10 PM.Posted by Comedy Central India on Sunday, February 14, 2016
