World News: Boko Haram burned homes with families inside, killing dozens in Nigeria.The death toll has been estimated to be somewhere between 65 and 85 people, according to reports from Reuters and The Associated Press, with numbers expected to rise. According to Reuters, members of Boko Haram opened fire on residents, set fire to houses, and targeted a crowd with suicide bombers in Dalori on Saturday night. (Read More)
In-The-Know: Colombia confirmed that the Zika virus has infected over 2,100 pregnant women.
Colombia has confirmed that more than 2,100 pregnant women have contracted the Zika virus. More than 37% of those women live in the Norte de Santander province, near the country's border with Venezuela. The Colombian Health Ministry added that a woman carrying the Zika virus would be allowed to get an abortion. (Read More)
Red Carpet: Twitter tried to cleavage-shame Susan Sarandon for her bra-baring ensemble at the SAG Awards.
Susan Sarandon showed up to the Screen Actors Guild Awards wearing a cream Max Mara suit. But instead of wearing a shirt, the 69-year-old actress decided to go with just a black bra. Many on Twitter, however, decided it would be fun to cleavage-shame the actress for her risqué wardrobe choice. (Read More)
ICYMI: Vanessa Hudgens dedicated her performance on Grease: Live to her late father, who died from cancer.
Vanessa Hudgens announced Sunday that her father lost his battle with cancer. Hudgens, who is starring as Rizzo in Fox's musical special Grease: Live, added that she planned to dedicate her performance to her dad. (Read More)
Real Talk: Facebook took down a woman's breast cancer PSA because of nudity.
Facebook's automatic censorship of women's nipples reached a new apex this week, when it took down Rowena Kincaid's photo of her nipple surrounded by a rash. She eventually reposted the pic with a smiley face covering the offending body part. (Read More)
Icebreaker: Blac Chyna was released from custody.
Blac Chyna has been released from custody, the Austin Statesman reports. After a night in jail, she was released on Saturday morning. To celebrate, she posted a Snapchat asking fans if they missed her, Us Weekly notes. (Read More)
Spoiler Alert: Drake disses Kanye's pool and Meek Mill in his new single "Summer Sixteen."
Drake treated Apple Music listeners, and then the rest of the world, to his brand-new single, "Summer Sixteen," last night. His first verse rekindles his beef with Meek Mill, referring to the time he checked into the same Four Seasons hotel as Mill and Nicki Minaj and played one of his dis tracks in the room above the couple on repeat. (Read More)
This Is NOT A Drill: Lauren Graham shared new details about the Gilmore Girls reunion.
When it comes to the highly anticipated, finally confirmed Netflix revival of Gilmore Girls, Lauren Graham is all of us, grinning ear-to-ear with excitement. But unlike all of us, as the physical embodiment of one Lorelai Gilmore, Graham is now privy to the final four words that will put a cap on the beloved series. (Read More)
