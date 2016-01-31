Susan Sarandon showed up to the Screen Actors Guild Awards wearing a cream Max Mara suit. But instead of wearing a shirt underneath, the 69-year-old actress decided to go with just a black bra. Basically, showing us how sexy is done.
Many on Twitter, however, just couldn't seem to handle such high levels of sexiness. Specifically, a few twerps who decided it would be fun to cleavage-shame the actress for her risqué wardrobe choice.
While some seemed to wonder if Sarandon's ensemble was appropriate for her intro to the In Memoriam segment of the awards, others just seemed to think it was funny to talk about why they didn't want to see someone her age showing so much skin.
"Put those things away," one person wrote.
Another tweeted, "Looks like Susan Sarandon already won the SAG."
While one person couldn't help but make a Seinfeld reference: "Susan Sarandon goes full-on Sue Ellen Mischke."
Sarandon probably doesn't really care, though. The new L'Oréal beauty ambassador already knows she's worth it, no matter what you tweet.
