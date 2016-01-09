L’Oréal named actress Susan Sarandon as its newest beauty ambassador. The 69-year-old star will also serve as the international spokesperson for L’Oréal's Age Perfect line, British Vogue reports. It's an honor that Sarandon is proud to add to her impressive résumé.
“When L’Oréal Paris and [Brand Global President Cyril Chapuy] first approached me, I was so flattered," Sarandon said in a statement.
"The brand has always been a leader in helping in the empowerment and development of women," she continued. "The very first time I heard ‘because I’m worth it,' it definitely was a shift in the framing of why you should look good. It had to do with women becoming the master of their own lives and decisions. It’s an extremely powerful statement that has transcended time."
L’Oréal announced the exciting news on Instagram. The iconic cosmetics brand shared candid photos of the Stepmom actress with the captions "#nofilter" and "#worthit."
Chapuy is thrilled to add the new grandmother to L’Oréal's ambassador roster.
"Susan is a cinematic icon," Chapuy said in a statement. "She is strong, charismatic, and talented, and has a compelling sense of self. Her outspoken activism, captivating film work and authentic charm continue to inspire women to be fearless and believe in their convictions. She is a real woman of worth inside and out. We are honored to have Susan as a new Lorealista."
The Oscar winner joins a growing list of acclaimed actresses representing the L’Oréal brand. Julianne Moore, Jane Fonda, and Naomi Watts are just a few of Sarandon's new coworkers.
