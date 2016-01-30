When it comes to the highly anticipated, finally confirmed Netflix revival of Gilmore Girls, Lauren Graham is all of us, grinning ear-to-ear with excitement. But unlike all of us, as the physical embodiment of one Lorelai Gilmore, Graham is now privy to the final four words that will put a cap on the beloved series. And she couldn't be happier.
"I was completely satisfied with these scripts. It’s what I hoped it would be," Graham told TVLine. For those few fools out of the Gilmore loop, the show's creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino, has long acknowledged that she had always planned to end the series with a specific four-word phrase, but didn't get the chance to do so after leaving the show alongside her writer-director husband, Daniel, before the final season — an unfortunate set of circumstances that will get corrected when the reboot starts shooting February 2.
"It’s actually been helpful not knowing them," Graham told TVLine of only finding out the final phrase now, "because people ask me and I tell them I don’t know — because I really didn’t know." While the actress unsurprisingly didn't share the fateful four words themselves, she did reveal that they would be said by both Lorelai and Rory, though not in unison; the final four words are an exchange. Fitting for a show known for it's fast-paced dialogue.
Graham, who describes the trip back to Stars Hollow as "all the positive aspects of running into someone you used to go out with with none of the downside," also told TVLine that fans will be happy and can expect to see some satisfying resolution when it comes to Lorelai and her mother, played by the inimitable Kelly Bishop. "I read a scene with Kelly [who plays matriarch Emily] today...and it was just completely alive. We have some really nice story together. And there’s definitely some resolution that we didn’t get [at the end of the series’ original run]."
Let the countdown begin!
