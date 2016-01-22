Great news, Gilmore Girls diehards. Yet another piece of evidence of a Netflix-facilitated reboot of the series has surfaced.
Actress Keiko Agena, who played Rory's best friend Lane, shared an exciting photo on Instagram Thursday. The post is a snap of Agena with Helen Pai, who is not only BFFs with creator Amy Sherman-Palladino but also a producer and a script coordinator on the WB favorite. According to E! News, Pai is actually the real-life inspiration for the character Lane Kim. "With the REAL LIFE Lane Kim, Helen Pai," Agena wrote. That may not have piqued our interest on its own, but then she added: " Good things are coming...." STOP IT, YOU GUYS. You've been taunting us with tantalizing tidbits and cagey comments for a while now.
Of course, fans have been talking about a Stars Hollow revival for months, given that there is ample evidence that Gilmore Girls is coming back via Netflix. Back in October, The Hollywood Reporter wrote, "Netflix is in negotiations to revive the beloved series with Sherman-Palladino and original stars Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel." TVLine reported that, according to sources, the reboot would come in four 90-minute installments, like mini-movies. Photos of a spruced-up set were circulating earlier this month. In the fall, Lauren Graham, who played Lorelai Gilmore, tweeted that she could neither confirm nor deny the rumors.
Oh, come on already. Stars Hollow is 99% for sure coming back to life — and we can't wait.
Actress Keiko Agena, who played Rory's best friend Lane, shared an exciting photo on Instagram Thursday. The post is a snap of Agena with Helen Pai, who is not only BFFs with creator Amy Sherman-Palladino but also a producer and a script coordinator on the WB favorite. According to E! News, Pai is actually the real-life inspiration for the character Lane Kim. "With the REAL LIFE Lane Kim, Helen Pai," Agena wrote. That may not have piqued our interest on its own, but then she added: " Good things are coming...." STOP IT, YOU GUYS. You've been taunting us with tantalizing tidbits and cagey comments for a while now.
Of course, fans have been talking about a Stars Hollow revival for months, given that there is ample evidence that Gilmore Girls is coming back via Netflix. Back in October, The Hollywood Reporter wrote, "Netflix is in negotiations to revive the beloved series with Sherman-Palladino and original stars Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel." TVLine reported that, according to sources, the reboot would come in four 90-minute installments, like mini-movies. Photos of a spruced-up set were circulating earlier this month. In the fall, Lauren Graham, who played Lorelai Gilmore, tweeted that she could neither confirm nor deny the rumors.
Oh, come on already. Stars Hollow is 99% for sure coming back to life — and we can't wait.
Advertisement