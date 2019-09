Hudgens, who is starring as Rizzo in Sunday's Fox musical special Grease: Live, added that she's dedicating her performance to her dad.“Tonight, I do the show in his honor,” she tweeted Hudgens first spoke about her father's illness in August 2015 during a speech at the Industry Dance Awards, according to Entertainment Tonight. "Last year, my boyfriend, Austin [Butler], lost his mom, Lori, to cancer, and my dad has just been recently diagnosed with stage 4 cancer,” she said in her speech. “Let me tell you, I hate cancer. I hate cancer with every cell of my being."She added, "This award, it means a lot to me, but I dedicate it to my boyfriend’s mom, Lori, my dad, and to all the families out there who are struggling with this, because it really takes a strong person and a strong family to be able to help those out who are going through this.”Grease: Live will air tonight at 7 p.m. EST on Fox.