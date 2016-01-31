Vanessa Hudgens Dedicates Her Grease: Live Performance To Her Late Father

Ally Hickson
On Sunday, actress Vanessa Hudgens announced that her father lost his battle with cancer.

"I am so sad to say that last night my daddy, Greg, passed away from stage 4 cancer. Thank you to everyone who kept him in your prayers," Hudgens wrote on Twitter.
Hudgens, who is starring as Rizzo in Sunday's Fox musical special Grease: Live, added that she's dedicating her performance to her dad.

“Tonight, I do the show in his honor,” she tweeted.

Hudgens first spoke about her father's illness in August 2015 during a speech at the Industry Dance Awards, according to Entertainment Tonight.

"Last year, my boyfriend, Austin [Butler], lost his mom, Lori, to cancer, and my dad has just been recently diagnosed with stage 4 cancer,” she said in her speech. “Let me tell you, I hate cancer. I hate cancer with every cell of my being."

She added, "This award, it means a lot to me, but I dedicate it to my boyfriend’s mom, Lori, my dad, and to all the families out there who are struggling with this, because it really takes a strong person and a strong family to be able to help those out who are going through this.”

Grease: Live will air tonight at 7 p.m. EST on Fox.
Advertisement

More from News