Drake treated Apple Music listeners, and then the rest of the world, to his brand-new single, "Summer Sixteen," last night. He played the song while hosting his OVO Sound Radio show on Beats 1 and almost immediately, hip-hop heads had dissected the track's many disses. Some were surprising and others eye-rollingly old by now. Drake also announced that his new album, Views from the 6, would come out in April, Billboard reports.
His first verse rekindles his beef with Meek Mill, referring to the time he checked into the same Four Seasons hotel as Mill and Nicki Minaj and played one of his dis tracks in the room above the couple on repeat. (Lyrics are from Genius.com.)
"I let the diss record drop, you was staying right below me, n-----
We must have played it a hundred times, you was going to bed
Why would I put on a vest I expect you to aim for the head?"
According to Idolater, within the hour, Mill posted a response track, "War Pain," which bragged that while they were all in that hotel, he was "counting $500,000 cash" and Nicki was asleep in the bed.
In addition to some bragging aimed at lesser-known Toronto rappers, the more surprising disses in "Summer Sixteen" include a playful jab at President Obama: "Tell Obama that my verses are just like the whips that he in / They bulletproof." In another, Drake boasts that he is as big as Jay Z and Kanye West:
"I used to wanna be on Roc-A-Fella then I turned into Jay
Now I got a house in L.A., now I got a bigger pool than Ye
And look man, Ye’s pool is nice, mine's just big is what I’m saying."
Good to know about your "pool" size, but damn, remember emo Drake?
