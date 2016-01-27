World News: Denmark will force refugees to give up valuables worth more than $1,450.
Denmark's parliament has approved the controversial proposal allowing officials to seize cash and valuables from asylum-seekers to help cover the cost of services provided to them. Under the revised proposal, those entering the country can only keep possessions valued under 10,000 kroner (about $1,450). (Read More)
Here At Home: Cleveland has fired six police officers involved in a 2012 car chase that ended in the death of two people.
The officers have been fired in relation to the November 2012 incident, which killed Timothy Russell and Malissa Williams in a hail of 137 bullets. After a high-speed chase, officers fired more than 100 shots into Russell and Williams' car, hitting each victim more than 20 times. (Read More)
A-List: Ellie Goulding nearly drowned after sinking into a frozen lake.
Ellie Goulding revealed that she and her photographer and friend, Conor McDonnell, ended up in the middle of an icy, below-freezing lake. The two were driving down a dark road in Norway, where Goulding is currently performing on her world tour, when the belt wagon crashed, and the two plummeted into the middle of a lake. (Read More)
Fun Fact: McDonald’s is selling its Big Mac special sauce by the bottle — but only in Australia.
McDonald’s is selling its special sauce by the bottle, Brand Eating reports, available only Down Under. It’s a total deal, at just $4.95 a pop (not including airfare) — but there’s another catch. McDonald’s Australia is only selling 4,000 of the bottles in 40 of its locations. (Read More)
Beauty Stalking: Scandal star Kerry Washington chopped off her Olivia Pope locks and debuted a new, edgy cut.
Celebrity hairstylist Larry Sims posted an Instagram of Washington at Sundance. The pic shows off the actress sans her shoulder-grazing, curled mane. In its place, we're presented with a tousled, layered, chin-length bob, complete with side-swept bangs, a smoky eye, and a smize for the books. (Read More)
Music Tracker: Kanye West's new album will be called WAVES.
Kanye tweeted a series of typically bombastic statements today ("This is not album of the year. This is album of the life.") that culminated with the new title. Kanye will debut WAVES February 11 at Madison Square Garden and in theaters worldwide. (Read More)
ICYMI: Emily Blunt and husband John Krasinski are expecting their second child.
Looks like Hazel Krasinski will become a big sister in 2016! Emily Blunt and husband John Krasinski are expecting their second child, Blunt's rep confirmed to Us Weekly earlier today. The couple married in 2010, and had their first child together, Hazel, in February 2014. (Read More)
Must See: Channing Tatum posted a cute picture of his 2-year-old daughter with her late pet goat.
The actor announced on Instagram that his family's pet goat Heather has died. The Magic Mike star posted a cute black-and-white picture of his 2-year-old daughter Everly with Heather in a barn. "Girl and her goat. RIP Heather," he wrote. "You had a damn good long run sweets." (Read More)
