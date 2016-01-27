Kanye Has New Album Title, Kim Shades Kylie

Yeezy season is rapidly approaching.
Kylie may have been the first to tag Kanye’s track listing, but she certainly wasn’t the last. Kanye tweeted a series of typically bombastic statements today that concluded with a major announcement.
He started two days ago when he tweeted “So happy to be finished with the best album of all time.”
Today started when he doubled down with this tweet.
Then he changed the album title, again, to Waves. Pretty solid, although it’s also (kind of) the name of a cool indie artist.
But he wasn’t done there. Let’s break down this newest track listing.
First, shout out to Kim for one-upping Kylie. She’s in it for the long haul. Also present are A$AP Rocky, The-Dream, and Swizz Beatz, each signing his own idiosyncratic way. Joining them are Mr. Bentley and a bunch of others we can’t decipher.
Kanye will debut the album February 11 at Madison Square Garden and in theaters worldwide.
