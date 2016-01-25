Kylie Jenner Knows How To Steal Kanye West's Thunder

In-laws can be pretty annoying, even if (especially if) their last name is Jenner.



Kanye West had a major announcement to make yesterday, but sister-in-law Kylie Jenner managed to upstage him. The rapper posted a photo of a sheet of paper listing the tracks that'll appear on his next album, Swish. But unless he's got a jam called "Kylie Was Here," Kim Kardashian's youngest sib decided to scribble on said track listing.



In her defense, Jenner's tag is the only thing that's legible on the paper. Did Kanye drop out of handwriting class, too?



