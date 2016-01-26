If you thought your Winter Storm Jonas experience was bad, consider Ellie Goulding's near-fatal car crash into a frozen lake in Norway.
Yesterday, the singer revealed that she and her photographer and friend, Conor McDonnell, ended up in the middle of an icy, below-freezing lake.
The two were driving down a dark road in Norway, where Goulding is currently performing on her world tour, when the belt wagon crashed, and the two plummeted into the middle of a lake. They were both sitting in the front seats of the vehicle and managed to squeeze out of the roof opening of the car.
The image both Goulding and McDonnell shared on Instagram is harrowing. It's hard to tell that the picture even shows the roof of a car.
"Throwback to a few weeks ago when myself and @conormcdphoto nearly ended up in a lake in -30... Note to self don't drive a BV206 over a frozen lake," Goulding captioned the photo.
McDonnell shared his story of the accident as well.
So me and @elliegoulding weren't going to post about this but we decided that it's too mad of a story not to tell. This photo is from when we were in Norway a few weeks ago - That moment when you're in -25 in the middle of nowhere in Norway in the pitch black and your belt wagon crashes through the ice in the middle of a lake and you have to emergency evacuate through the roof. "Oh shit we're in" was my first though. Second was to take photos. We were in the front cabin. That is pretty much under water in this photo. A few minutes later it was all completely gone under the water and ice for good 🏊
The crash happened a few weeks ago, but they kept it under wraps. Goulding also shared a message on Twitter today saying that regardless of her near-death experience, she still loved the country and felt safe being there.
I don't usually acknowledge press stories but I was always in the safest hands in my beloved Norway.— Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) January 26, 2016
