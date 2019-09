If you thought your Winter Storm Jonas experience was bad, consider Ellie Goulding's near-fatal car crash into a frozen lake in Norway.Yesterday, the singer revealed that she and her photographer and friend, Conor McDonnell, ended up in the middle of an icy, below-freezing lake.The two were driving down a dark road in Norway, where Goulding is currently performing on her world tour, when the belt wagon crashed, and the two plummeted into the middle of a lake. They were both sitting in the front seats of the vehicle and managed to squeeze out of the roof opening of the car.The image both Goulding and McDonnell shared on Instagram is harrowing. It's hard to tell that the picture even shows the roof of a car."Throwback to a few weeks ago when myself and @conormcdphoto nearly ended up in a lake in -30... Note to self don't drive a BV206 over a frozen lake," Goulding captioned the photo.