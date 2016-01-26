Story from Entertainment News

Ellie Goulding Nearly Drowned After Sinking Into A Frozen Lake

Morgan Baila
If you thought your Winter Storm Jonas experience was bad, consider Ellie Goulding's near-fatal car crash into a frozen lake in Norway.

Yesterday, the singer revealed that she and her photographer and friend, Conor McDonnell, ended up in the middle of an icy, below-freezing lake.

The two were driving down a dark road in Norway, where Goulding is currently performing on her world tour, when the belt wagon crashed, and the two plummeted into the middle of a lake. They were both sitting in the front seats of the vehicle and managed to squeeze out of the roof opening of the car.

The image both Goulding and McDonnell shared on Instagram is harrowing. It's hard to tell that the picture even shows the roof of a car.

"Throwback to a few weeks ago when myself and @conormcdphoto nearly ended up in a lake in -30... Note to self don't drive a BV206 over a frozen lake," Goulding captioned the photo.
McDonnell shared his story of the accident as well.


The crash happened a few weeks ago, but they kept it under wraps. Goulding also shared a message on Twitter today saying that regardless of her near-death experience, she still loved the country and felt safe being there.

Photo via Twitter.

