Anybody who's ever lost a pet knows it's like saying goodbye to a human member of your family. So our hearts break a little for the Tatum family, who lost one of their four-legged members on Monday. Channing and Jenna Dewan Tatum didn't lose a cat or a dog, though. The actor announced on Instagram that his family's pet goat Heather has died. The Magic Mike star posted a cute black-and-white picture of his 2-year-old daughter Everly with Heather in a barn. "Girl and her goat. RIP Heather," he wrote. "You had a damn good long run sweets."



If you're wondering why the Tatums had a goat as a pet in the first place, you should know that the typical barnyard animals can make excellent family pets. Goats are intelligent, social, and affectionate, much like dogs — they can even learn their own names. RIP Heather Tatum.

