During the colder months, most of us opt to grow out our hair. We typically reserve more dramatic cuts for the times when a pixie or bob would save us from the torture that is sticky strands on a sweaty neck in the sweltering heat (sorry for that visual). But it looks like Kerry Washington is saying "eff the beauty rules" and doing things a little differently. This week, the Scandal star chopped off her Olivia Pope locks and debuted a new, edgy cut.
Celebrity hairstylist Larry Sims posted an Instagram of Washington at Sundance with the caption: "Last nights gig w my #Scandalocious Stunner @kerrywashington #Sundance #Simstyled #Chopped." The pic shows off the actress sans her shoulder-grazing, curled mane. In its place, we're presented with a tousled, layered, chin-length bob, complete with side-swept bangs, a smoky eye, and a smize for the books.
Will this be Olivia's new (spoiler!) single-girl cut? They say there's no better way to get over a recent breakup than by getting a chic, yet badass new hairstyle. Plus, we're not sure this trendy look would fit in at the White House, anyway. On the newly improved leader of her Gladiators, on the other hand? It's more than perfect.
We've reached out to Sims for details about Washington's new 'do and will update this post when we hear back.
