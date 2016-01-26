Major News: The pair behind those Planned Parenthood "sting" videos has been indicted.
On Monday, a grand jury in Texas indicted two anti-abortion activists behind falsified "sting" videos that sparked a probe into Planned Parenthood's practices, reports The Houston Chronicle. The grand jury cleared Planned Parenthood of wrongdoing, and instead indicted secret videographers David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt on charges of tampering with a government record. (Read More)
Here At Home: Florida State University reached a $950,000 settlement in a civil lawsuit over the way it handled a sexual assault investigation.
Florida State University reached a $950,000 settlement with Erica Kinsman, who filed a Title IX lawsuit against the school last year over the way it handled her sexual assault investigation. In her lawsuit, Kinsman claimed Florida State wanted "to protect the football program," resulting in a lack of charges. The New York Times uncovered a long list of errors and procedural missteps in the school's investigation. (Read More)
Feminism FTW: The Oxford Dictionary is reviewing its use of the phrase "rabid feminist" after being called out on Twitter.
The negative connotation behind the word "rabid" didn't stop the Oxford Dictionary from using the term "rabid feminists" in an example sentence on the word's entry. On January 20, Michael Oman-Reagan, whose Twitter bio says he is a PhD student at Memorial University, suggested that "feminist" might not be the best word to pair with "rabid" in the dictionary's examples. (Read More)
Pro-Tip: There may be a health benefit to deep-frying your veggies in extra-virgin olive oil.
According to a recent study, there may be at least one health benefit to deep-frying your veggies — as long as you use extra-virgin olive oil, reports Popular Science. Researchers found that the veggies' fat content increased when they had been deep-fried and sautéed, but that they also had higher levels of antioxidant phenols. (Read More)
Weird, But True: People are turning colors after using Lush beauty products.
It looks like a love for Lush is turning some customers red in the face — quite literally. The frenzy started last Sunday, when U.K. customer Abi Shenton tweeted a selfie in which she resembles a stick of bubblegum come to life. As it turns out, Shenton simply didn't use the product correctly and mistook the Razzle Dazzle Bath Oil she had purchased for a soap. But Shenton's color-changing isn't an isolated incident. (Read More)
Must See: A cop in Ecuador rescued an adorable, lost sloth.
Photos of a lost sloth in Ecuador are going viral, and it's not hard to see why. The sloth's picture-perfect smile has warmed the hearts of thousands of Facebook users. Ecuador's transit commission shared the images of the remarkably cute sloth over the weekend. The commission's photos have gained thousands of likes and shares across the globe. (Read More)
ICYMI: Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen got into a discussion over Twitter about some not-so-great aspects of #momlife.
Kim Kardashian has never been shy about her own pregnancy struggles or about life as a new mom to her little girl North and her new baby boy, Saint West. So it's no surprise that she decided to share some of her newfound wisdom with good friend and mom-to-be Chrissy Teigen. The two got into a discussion over Twitter about some not-so-great aspects of #momlife after Kardashian tweeted, “This 4 am feeding really kills me. I’m like delirious.”(Read More)
Icebreaker: Bernie Sanders now has his own ice cream flavor.
Bernie Sanders is getting an ice cream from an icon in the field. Ben Cohen, one half of Ben & Jerry’s, masterminded “Bernie’s Yearning,” a pint of mint ice cream covered with a thick disc of solid chocolate. Ben & Jerry’s, the company, is not in any way affiliated with the ice cream. Cohen donated 25 pints to Bernie’s campaign and is raffling off 15 more. (Read More)
