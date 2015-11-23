Kim Kardashian Is Not Feeling Her High-Risk Pregnancy

We won't sugarcoat it: Kim Kardashian's pregnancy sounds pretty overwhelming.
Though it's not her first baby, it is the reality star's first time experiencing the final month of pregnancy. Daughter North West was born six weeks early. In an interview with E! News, Kardashian admitted to feeling anxious as her second child's delivery date approaches.
"I think the last month is just waiting," she shared. "I didn't get to experience the last month last time. You know I delivered almost six weeks early, so they say you gain your most weight at the end."
Kardashian has been open in the past about her anxiety over facing a high-risk pregnancy. Having an active toddler at home is also causing strain.
"She [North] always wants me to pick her up and be with her and it's really hard to do a lot of the lifting and stuff like that, so that last month is not fun," she added.
And what will North's little brother be called? Not even Kimye know.
"I don't have names, which is so crazy," she revealed. "We just started talking about it, and that was the last thing for us last time. So I feel confident obviously that we'll figure it out."
Our money's still on East.
