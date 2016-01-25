Kim Kardashian has never been shy about her own pregnancy struggles or about life as a new mom to her little girl North and her new baby boy, Saint West. So it's no surprise that she decided to share some of her newfound wisdom with good friend and mom-to-be Chrissy Teigen.
The two got into a discussion over Twitter about some not-so-great aspects of #momlife after Kardashian tweeted, “This 4 am feeding really kills me. I’m like delirious.”
The tweet came hours after Kardashian posted a hopeful message, which she may have sent just a little too soon: "Wait its 8:30 my kids are bathed, fed & asleep! U have no idea what this means 2 me! I don't even know what 2 do with this free time!"
Teigen saw Kardashian's 7:25 a.m. tweet and minutes later was responding with a distressed-face emoji. But Kardashian was quick to note that Teigen probably shouldn't feel too bad: "Ohhhhh just you wait and see…. Lol.”
But after hours of undisturbed sleep, Teigen — who is expecting a baby girl, her first with husband John Legend, later this year — was quick to joke: "Can you take her since you’re already up?”
Teigen then asked the most important question of their whole exchange, "I am furiously looking for a churro kimoji!" — in honor of the food Kardashian craved most during her pregnancy and the pastry they planned a party around — "How is there no churro!"
It'll definitely have to be in the next Kimoji update.
The two got into a discussion over Twitter about some not-so-great aspects of #momlife after Kardashian tweeted, “This 4 am feeding really kills me. I’m like delirious.”
The tweet came hours after Kardashian posted a hopeful message, which she may have sent just a little too soon: "Wait its 8:30 my kids are bathed, fed & asleep! U have no idea what this means 2 me! I don't even know what 2 do with this free time!"
Teigen saw Kardashian's 7:25 a.m. tweet and minutes later was responding with a distressed-face emoji. But Kardashian was quick to note that Teigen probably shouldn't feel too bad: "Ohhhhh just you wait and see…. Lol.”
But after hours of undisturbed sleep, Teigen — who is expecting a baby girl, her first with husband John Legend, later this year — was quick to joke: "Can you take her since you’re already up?”
Teigen then asked the most important question of their whole exchange, "I am furiously looking for a churro kimoji!" — in honor of the food Kardashian craved most during her pregnancy and the pastry they planned a party around — "How is there no churro!"
It'll definitely have to be in the next Kimoji update.
Advertisement
wait its 8:30 my kids are bathed,fed &asleep! U have no idea what this means 2 me! I don't even know what 2 do with this free time! #momlife— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 25, 2016
Ohhhhh just you wait and see.... Lol https://t.co/zgWOK8q8CM— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 25, 2016
@KimKardashian I am furiously looking for a churro kimoji! How is there no churro!— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 25, 2016
Advertisement