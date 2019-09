Kim Kardashian has never been shy about her own pregnancy struggles or about life as a new mom to her little girl North and her new baby boy, Saint West . So it's no surprise that she decided to share some of her newfound wisdom with good friend and mom-to-be Chrissy Teigen.The two got into a discussion over Twitter about some not-so-great aspects of #momlife after Kardashian tweeted, “This 4 am feeding really kills me. I’m like delirious.”The tweet came hours after Kardashian posted a hopeful message, which she may have sent just a little too soon: "Wait its 8:30 my kids are bathed, fed & asleep! U have no idea what this means 2 me! I don't even know what 2 do with this free time!"Teigen saw Kardashian's 7:25 a.m. tweet and minutes later was responding with a distressed-face emoji. But Kardashian was quick to note that Teigen probably shouldn't feel too bad: "Ohhhhh just you wait and see…. Lol.”But after hours of undisturbed sleep, Teigen — who is expecting a baby girl , her first with husband John Legend, later this year — was quick to joke: "Can you take her since you’re already up?”Teigen then asked the most important question of their whole exchange, "I am furiously looking for a churro kimoji!" — in honor of the food Kardashian craved most during her pregnancy and the pastry they planned a party around — "How is there no churro!"It'll definitely have to be in the next Kimoji update.