The skin issues I thought I had left behind in adolescence (along with glitter makeup, a terrible side fringe and frequenting surf shops in a failed attempt to look like Marissa from The OC) have very much returned with pregnancy . But mountainous zits are not the only side effect my skin has suffered. Let’s also throw in redness , excess sweat, major eye bags and pores so big they resemble craters. Oh yes, I thought recently while watching a documentary about the Apollo 11 landings, the surface of the moon looks very familiar. Then there’s the hairiness . When I paid vast sums of money for laser hair removal on my bikini area , not to mention enduring the pain of six half-hour sessions in which it felt like the therapist was repeatedly putting a cigarette out on my nether regions, I definitely didn’t anticipate that getting pregnant would reverse much of her hard work.