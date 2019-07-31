The Best Sunscreens For Mature Skin

By now, applying SPF should be a firmly ingrained step in your morning routine. Not only does an effective, broad spectrum sunscreen shield against UVA (rays which are detrimental to the skin, causing pigmentation and wrinkling) but also UVB (rays which cause burning and skin cancers).
And it's a must for everyone. "Regardless of age or skin condition, SPF is one of the most important skincare products," explains Dyna Mansouri, nurse at Epilium & Skin. "Daily use of a broad spectrum sunscreen with an SPF 15 or higher can help reduce skin damage caused by the sun," she continues, with dermatologists championing SPF 50 as the best form of daily protection for everyone.
Studies show that good defence comes from using a separate sunscreen, rather than moisturiser or makeup containing SPF, but choosing a product that is well suited to mature skin can be difficult. Some types of sunscreen can leave behind an ashy white cast or migrate into fine lines, while formulas targeted at oily or acne-prone skin may not feel nourishing enough on mature skin in which sebum production typically slows down. Then, there are hormonal breakouts.
"As you get older, your skin's needs change, so product textures and ingredients should adapt, too," Dyna explains. "The menopause, hormonal changes and reduced natural oil production can alter mature skin. Dryness can exacerbate the appearance of lines for example, so it pays to look out for products with added moisture." Dr Jonquille Chantrey, cosmetic surgeon and international aesthetic lecturer also points out that teaming sunscreen with antioxidants such as vitamin C and vitamin E provides better, more active protection against the environment and always suggests a minimum of SPF 50 for mature skin.
Whether you're looking to target dryness, dark spots and lines or want to boost your protection against the sun in general, find the best facial sunscreens for mature skin ahead.