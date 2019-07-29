Whether it's hormonal acne, rosacea or eczema, dermatologists are always on hand with advice when our skin is acting out of sorts. But even though they may have the power to fix things, that doesn't always mean they have perfect skin themselves.
One such expert who is open about managing her skin, especially acne and acne scarring, is Dr Anjali Mahto, consultant dermatologist and author of The Skincare Bible: Your No-Nonsense Guide To Great Skin. She often takes to Instagram to share snippets of her skin struggles with her followers, including the skincare she uses to keep spots at bay (The Ordinary's AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution, £6.25, NeoStrata's Foaming Glycolic Wash, £36.40, and Heliocare Gel Oil-Free SPF 50, £31, to name a few products) as well as how she has taken over nine courses of Roaccutane.
But when it comes to acne, less focus is placed on the right makeup routine. Dr Mahto always makes it clear that, regardless of all the scaremongering, you can wear makeup when you have acne, but it pays to know your stuff. Thanks to oils and ingredients like shea butter, for example, makeup such as foundation and concealer can have the potential to clog pores just like the wrong skincare. For this reason, it may be better to opt for makeup that is non-comedogenic, which means it is less likely to block your pores.
An acne-friendly makeup routine is something Dr Mahto has nailed. Ahead, she reveals the cleverly curated products she relies on not to break her out – and one of them is a mere £3.90.
"I either use this or Smashbox's Photo Finish Foundation Primer Light, £28. Primer usually goes on underneath my makeup to even out any skin surface irregularities. I tend to focus on my left cheek, where I still have some atrophic (also known as indented) acne scarring and both primers are good at 'filling in' the small crater-like scars."
"I have used a 50/50 mix of Vichy Dermablend 3D Foundation, £23, and NARS Velvet Matte Skin Tint Broad Spectrum SPF 30, £31, for many years. This combination, especially the Dermablend, gives me the heavy coverage I want to cover up blemishes."
"The reason I mix my foundation with NARS' oil-free, non-comedogenic tint is that it gives me the right colour and consistency. The product glides on easily without the base looking too overdone. I never use face powder but I find that this base routine works for me as it gives me the coverage and confidence I need for my skin – without breaking me out further."
"Not only do I use this under my eyes, but I find it works well to cover up any spots and scars as a result of active acne and any other blemishes on my skin."
"This is so effective in terms of providing a believable glow and I love the finish it provides. Because it is lightweight and dewy, it doesn't draw attention to any blemishes and scars on my acne-prone cheeks."
"Because I go so heavy on the eyes, I tend to keep the lips fairly neutral so will usually stick to lip balm. I love Nuxe Rêve de Miel Lip Balm, £10.50. As it's so moisturising, it's a good option for those taking Accutane. I always have one on my desk."
"While I might switch things up with eyeshadow or blush, having had acne-prone skin since my teenage years, I have always opted for heavy eye makeup to draw attention away from my skin to my eyes instead. I've been using Rimmel's Exaggerate Liquid Eyeliner, £5.29, for years to line my upper eyelids."
"To complete my striking eye makeup look, I'll opt for either Laura Mercier's Long Lash Mascara, £22, or L'Oréal's Telescopic Mascara, £10.99. For the evenings I will add benefit's BADGal Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil, £17, to my lower lash line for extra emphasis on the eyes."
