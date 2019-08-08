Just like my mother, I wanted to source our ingredients from Ghana. So four months after launching my company in 2017, I took my first trip back to Africa to meet the women in the Katariga Women’s Cooperative who make our shea. Going back to Ghana that summer was life changing. I learned about the tradition of making shea, but discovered even more about myself. Being in Ghana gave me a sense of freedom that I’ve never fully felt in the United States: freedom from the anxieties that naturally come with being a black woman in America. I was immersed in a community where people looked like me and spoke my native Twi language. In that space, I was most myself.