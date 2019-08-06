My beauty routine became more simple and natural — although I still used my Glossier products to the very last drop — and my skin looked the best it ever has. During my time living in Ghana, I sought to discover how other Ghanaian women experience beauty. I discovered that, like me, many Ghanaian women still rely on shea butter as the base of their skin-care routines. However, they've combined that tradition with modern beauty practices. In some ways, it's reminiscent of Ghana as a whole: The people respect the sanctity of tradition (for instance, many women still make their own custom shea butter mixes), but the next generation is more transient, bringing in new ways of thought from all over the world. I am proud to be a part of a group of women who are building a beauty community in Accra. Read more of their stories, ahead.