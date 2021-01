Individually, the teenagers begin to explore young adulthood, each pursuing professional passions and romantic interests with full force. The atmosphere of the run-down flat is one of love and safety (as well as being the perfect setting for a never-ending string of parties). But the looming threat of a mystery illness soon becomes big news in the community, creating a divide between those who believe the rumours to be true and those who see the illness as another attempt to damage the validity of queer men and their relationships.