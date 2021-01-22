We're then introduced to Colin (Callum Scott Howells), a quiet boy from an unassuming town in the Welsh valleys who moves to London to work as an apprentice on Savile Row. Lodging in someone's family home, he ventures out to the bar in the hope of more excitement and is invited to drinks at the group's flat. Hearing about an available spot sharing a room with Roscoe, Colin quickly puts himself forward, thereby completing the family of five.