After nearly a year of living in a pandemic, many of us have likely started loosening the strict precautions we were taking initially. We're lingering a little longer at the grocery store. We're shying away from telling the people in our pod that, no, we'd rather you not see your other friends right now. We're treating being outside like a panacea, tugging our masks off or forgetting to socially distance during walks with friends. But experts are urging people to respect the seriousness of the illness — and to stop taking these unnecessary risks.