The COVID-19 “Super Strain” Should Make You Rethink These Common Activities

First and foremost, that means avoiding public indoor places. Dr. Olulade stresses that we know that the virus spreads much more easily indoors than it does outdoors. If you do have to be inside, keep your trip as short as possible. "You don't want to be having conversations or lingering [indoors]," she says. "You want to plan out what you're going to be doing and spend as little time as possible [indoors]." Even if we're outside, we must avoid close contact, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as being within six feet of someone else for a cumulative 15 minutes , over the course of a day.